41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
41. Immune System Adaptive Immunity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The capacity to recognize the intrusion of any material foreign to the body and to mobilize cells and cell products to help remove the particular sort of foreign material with greater speed is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vaccination
B
Homeostasis
C
Immunity
D
Physical barriers