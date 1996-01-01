41. Immune System
Adaptive Immunity
Identify the incorrect statement about antigen presentation.
Dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells are examples of antigen presenting cells.
MHC class II are expressed only by antigen presenting cells.
Most nucleated cells display antigens at cell surface using MHC class I protein.
MHC classes I and II present antigen to helper T and cytotoxic T cells, respectively.