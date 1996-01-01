45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the depolarization of the membrane, what causes the decrease in the difference in voltage between the inside and outside of the neuron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ions cannot flow through the sodium ion channels on the neuron's membrane because they are closed
B
When the sodium ion channels open, the Na+ rushes towards the outer part of the membrane
C
The negative charges rush towards the inner part of the membrane
D
When the gated sodium ion channels open, the sodium ion present outside rushes into the cell