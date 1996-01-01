45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
45. Nervous System Neurons and Action Potentials
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
What causes an action potential to propagate in a specific direction along the axon?
What causes an action potential to propagate in a specific direction along the axon?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The refractory period following activation in the sodium channels
B
The differences in charges along the axon
C
Opening the sodium and potassium channels at the same time
D
Keeping the sodium channels activated all the time