12. Meiosis
Meiosis II
12. Meiosis Meiosis II
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitosis and meiosis are nuclear division processes that happen during cell division. Which of the following states their similarity?
Mitosis and meiosis are nuclear division processes that happen during cell division. Which of the following states their similarity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The number of cells produced
B
The number of chromosomes contained in each daughter cell
C
The genetic identity of the daughter cells
D
The starting parent cell type