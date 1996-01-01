12. Meiosis
Meiosis II
During the prometaphase of Meiosis II, the sister chromatids are held together at the ____ and the microtubules are attached to the individual ____ of the sister chromatids.
A
telomere; spindle fiber
B
centromere; chiasma
C
centromere; kinetochore
D
chiasma; kinetochore