13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
13. Mendelian Genetics Sex-Linked Inheritance
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A son with hemophilia is born to a normal couple. Given that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive trait, who do you believe passed the allele to the son?
A son with hemophilia is born to a normal couple. Given that hemophilia is an X-linked recessive trait, who do you believe passed the allele to the son?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Father
B
Mother
C
Could be either of them
D
Insufficient data to interpret