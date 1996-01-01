13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The woman who is a carrier of hemophilia A married an unaffected man. Which of the following is true about inheritance patterns in their offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50% of their sons will be hemophilic
B
50% of their daughters will be hemophilic
C
None of their sons will be hemophilic
D
All of their children will be hemophilic