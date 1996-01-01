51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the equilibrium model of island biogeography, the species diversity on an island is ______ related to the size of the island and ______ related to the island's distance from the mainland.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
positively; negatively
B
negatively; positively
C
positively; positively
D
negatively; negatively