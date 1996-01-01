23. Speciation
23. Speciation Species
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The introduced species in a lake outcompete the deepwater cisco fish. They primarily chose the same niche and used the same resources. Over time, commercial fishing of the deepwater cisco fish was combined with competition and predation. Which of the following was the most likely result of these interactions with deepwater cisco fish?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The extinction of deepwater cisco fish
B
The formation of new species
C
The fusion of the two species
D
The formation of a hybrid zone