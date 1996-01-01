36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Insect pollinators help to keep the ecosystem together by sustaining and promoting plant reproduction and variety, which is critical for the survival of other organisms, including humans. As a result, pollinators are regarded as:
A
invasive species
B
keystone species
C
indicator species
D
endemic species