36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
36. Plant Reproduction Flowers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hibiscus can self-pollinate by having their pollen transferred to the stigma pads of the pistil, the female organ of the flower. Inside the plant's ovary are _____ that develop into seeds upon fertilization.
Hibiscus can self-pollinate by having their pollen transferred to the stigma pads of the pistil, the female organ of the flower. Inside the plant's ovary are _____ that develop into seeds upon fertilization.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ovules
B
endosperms
C
anthers
D
styles