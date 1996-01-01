46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
46. Sensory Systems Sensory System
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
When we enter a dark room after prolonged exposure to sunlight, our pupils dilate in order for our retina to gain access to more light. The cones in our eyes increase in sensitivity as a reaction to darkness. This process in our sensory system is called:
When we enter a dark room after prolonged exposure to sunlight, our pupils dilate in order for our retina to gain access to more light. The cones in our eyes increase in sensitivity as a reaction to darkness. This process in our sensory system is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sensory transduction
B
sensory reception
C
sensory adaptation
D
sensory reduction