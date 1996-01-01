46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
46. Sensory Systems Sensory System
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The queen bee has a crucial role in the colony. Without it, the colony will decline, the workers will stop performing their activities, and the colony will become disorganized. For workers, what is the cue that tells them that the queen is already old or sick?
The queen bee has a crucial role in the colony. Without it, the colony will decline, the workers will stop performing their activities, and the colony will become disorganized. For workers, what is the cue that tells them that the queen is already old or sick?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The low production of eggs.
B
The low buzzing sound of the queen.
C
The immobility of the queen.
D
The low pheromonal signal.