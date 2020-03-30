53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Himalayan region is home to the world's tallest mountains and amazing species that are only found there. These animals include the giant panda, the wild water buffalo, and the black-necked crane, the only alpine crane in the world. However, the area is being threatened by deforestation. The biogeographic region with significant levels of biodiversity that is threatened by human activities is called:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hybrid zone
B
biodiversity hotspot
C
watershed area
D
catchment area