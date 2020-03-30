53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Climate change and global warming can be intensified with the accumulation of more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Which of the following activities is the primary reason for the anthropogenic emission of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
burning of fossil fuels.
B
tilling of agricultural lands.
C
cutting down trees.
D
building of dams and windmills.