51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
51. Community Ecology Community Structure
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small forest land supports 200 species, but it loses 50% of its habitable area due to the construction of a highway. How many species, approximately, do you think will be left in that forest after this?
A small forest land supports 200 species, but it loses 50% of its habitable area due to the construction of a highway. How many species, approximately, do you think will be left in that forest after this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0
B
90
C
120
D
180