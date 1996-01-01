51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a rainforest ecosystem, there are fewer eagles than rabbits. What can be the possible explanation for this?
Eagles have fewer offspring than rabbits
Rabbits are keystone species, while eagles are not
Less energy is available in rabbits to support the eagles, but there is more energy available in grass to support the rabbits
Rabbits do not have predators, unlike eagles