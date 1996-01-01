49. Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Many species of cuckoo birds are known to be brood parasites. They usually do not build their own nests instead, they lay their eggs in other birds' nests. Which of the following behaviors do cuckoo birds use to lessen the competition with the victim's eggs or hatchlings?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mother cuckoos will remove other eggs from the victim's nest
B
The cuckoo hatchlings get rid of other hatchlings from the nest
C
The cuckoo hatchlings vigorously beg for food as soon as they hatch
D
All options are correct