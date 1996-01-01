49. Animal Behavior
Animal Behavior
49. Animal Behavior Animal Behavior
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Toolmaking was thought of as a special trait that distinguished humans from other related species, including chimpanzees. However, Jane Goodall observed a chimpanzee's behavior that debunked such a hypothesis. Which of the following did she observe?
Toolmaking was thought of as a special trait that distinguished humans from other related species, including chimpanzees. However, Jane Goodall observed a chimpanzee's behavior that debunked such a hypothesis. Which of the following did she observe?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The chimpanzees used stones to cook their food.
B
The chimpanzees combed their fur using modified twigs
C
The chimpanzees built a cart for ease of transportation
D
They modify plant stems into probes to extract termites from their mounds