13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
What could have happened with the gray allele if breeding a dominant white sheep (WW) and homozygous recessive gray sheep (ww) yields all white-phenotyped offspring?
It was completely eliminated from the population
It was not activated
It was masked with the white allele
It was selected against by natural selection