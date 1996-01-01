13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose the homozygous tall pea (T) was crossed with a homozygous short pea (t), what will be the resulting phenotypes of the four offspring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
four short peas
B
two short peas and two tall peas
C
four tall peas
D
three tall peas and one short pea