22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bacteria can become immune to antibiotics by directional selection. Choose the appropriate labels for A and B in the figure that depicts the evolution of a bacteria after being exposed to an antibiotic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A - Bacterial population B - Antibiotic-resistant bacteria
B
A - Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, B - Bacterial population
C
A - Dead bacteria, B - Bacterial population
D
A - Dead bacteria, B - Antibiotic-resistant bacteria