22. Evolution of Populations
Genetic Variation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
The environment created selection pressure that favoured giraffes with longer necks that could reach more food in the trees over those with shorter necks. This is a typical example of which of the following?
A
Stabilizing selection
B
Directional selection
C
Disruptive selection
D
Balancing selection