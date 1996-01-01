44. Animal Reproduction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Human eggs are 0.1 mm in diameter, while frog and fish eggs range from 1 mm to 2 mm. What could have caused this variation in egg size among these organisms?
A
The nourishment sources.
B
The number of spermatozoa that can fertilize the egg.
C
The season of production.
D
The size of the organism.