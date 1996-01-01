44. Animal Reproduction
Animal Reproduction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The insecticide endosulfan can suppress pheromone production. Pheromones are used to indicate reproductive receptivity for many organisms, such as red-spotted newts. Suppose a lake near an agricultural area becomes contaminated with endosulfan; what will be the possible effect of this on the population of red-spotted newts living on the lake?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The population size will decrease.
B
The population size will increase.
C
The population size will remain the same.
D
The population size will exceed the carrying capacity of the lake.