36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The endosperm is a tissue that develops within the seeds of the majority of flowering plants following double fertilization. What is the main role of the endosperm in the life cycle of angiosperms?
A
It stores food
B
It develops into embryo
C
It stores excess water for seedlings
D
It gives rise to meristems