3. Water Properties of Water- Thermal
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What explains the mild climate on the coast and the extreme climate on land?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Climate on the coast is influenced by water which has slow cooling and heating effect as compared to the land which has rapid heating and cooling effect
B
Because the air in the ocean is usually hotter than the air from the land
C
Because air current in the ocean is different than the inland
D
Because precipitation and evaporation rate is more extreme on land than on the coast