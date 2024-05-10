3. Water
Properties of Water- Thermal
Properties of Water- Thermal
Which of the following is due to the high specific heat of water?
a) Oil does not mix with water.
b) A lake heats up more slowly than the surrounding environment.
c) The high surface tension of water.
d) Sugar dissolves in hot tea faster than in iced tea.
Which if the following defines the term evaporation?
a) The conversion of a liquid into a vapor.
b) The conversion of a solid into a vapor.
c) The conversion of a vapor into a liquid.
d) The conversion of a vapor into a solid.
Choose the correct statement: Liquid water ________.
a) Is less dense than ice.
b) Has a lower specific heat than most other molecules.
c) Has a higher heat of vaporization than most other molecules.
d) Is nonpolar.
Imagine that organisms consisted of 70–95% alcohol instead of 70–95% water. Alcohol's specific heat is about half that of water. How would living things be different?
The amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 g of any substance by 1°C is defined as __________.
The amount of heat required to convert 1 g of any substance from the liquid to the gaseous state is defined as __________.
The reason that coastal climates are more moderate than inland climates primarily water's high __________.
Water has __________ than other liquids such as ethanol, reflecting its capacity to absorb large amounts of heat.
If water were not a polar molecule, how would the effects of climatic warming differ from those currently observed or predicted to occur in the future?
Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom of bodies of water, mainly heating the bottom surface; b. the strong covalent bonds that hold individual water molecules together require large inputs of heat to break; c. it has the ability to dissolve many heat-resistant solutes; d. initial energy inputs are first used to break hydrogen bonds between water molecules and only after these are broken, to raise the temperature; e. all of the above are true
