3. Water
Properties of Water- Thermal
3. Water Properties of Water- Thermal
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Water has a _______ heat-absorbing capability due to _______________ between individual water molecules, which is first disrupted by primary energy inputs and only then is the temperature raised.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
high, covalent bonding
B
high, hydrogen bonding
C
low, covalent bonding
D
low, hydrogen bonding