34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding sugar transport:
P. Sugar is mainly transported by pressure flow.
Q. Sugar transport is due to an osmotically generated pressure gradient.
R. Sugar transport is always from leaves to fruits.
S. Sugar is transported by phloem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and Q
B
P, Q, and R
C
P, Q, and S
D
P, Q, R, and S