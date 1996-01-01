34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The water potential of pure water is zero. What is the effect of adding some solute molecules to the water potential of pure water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The water potential changes to a negative.
B
The water potential changes to a positive.
C
The water potential remains unaffected.
D
The water potential reaches its maximum.