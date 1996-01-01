8. Respiration
Introduction to Cellular Respiration
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the answer that describes the correct order of the stages in cellular respiration:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ETC & Oxidative Phosphorylation, Krebs Cycle, Glycolysis.
B
Glycolysis, ETC & Oxidative Phosphorylation, Krebs Cycle
C
Krebs Cycle, Glycolysis, ETC & Oxidative Phosphorylation.
D
Glycolysis, Krebs Cycle, ETC & Oxidative Phosphorylation.