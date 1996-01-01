22. Evolution of Populations
Hardy-Weinberg Model
22. Evolution of Populations Hardy-Weinberg Model
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that in a population of rabbits, the color white (A) is dominant over the color brown (a). If 16% of the rabbits are brown, what is the frequency of the heterozygote individuals?
Suppose that in a population of rabbits, the color white (A) is dominant over the color brown (a). If 16% of the rabbits are brown, what is the frequency of the heterozygote individuals?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50%
B
25%
C
48%
D
30%