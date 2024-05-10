Hardy-Weinberg Model

22. Evolution of Populations
Multiple Choice
In a large population of bonobos, the frequency of the recessive allele is initially 0.1. There is no migration and no selection. What is the frequency of the dominant allele? Assume that there are two alleles of this gene.
Multiple Choice
In a population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, 1% of the individuals in a population show the recessive trait of a certain characteristic. In this situation, what is the value of p?
Multiple Choice
Approximately 1 out of every 2,500 Caucasians in the United States is born with the recessive disease cystic fibrosis. According to the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium equation, approximately what percentage of people are carriers?
Multiple Choice
In a certain group of African people, 4% are born with sickle-cell disease (homozygous recessive). If this group is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, what percentage of the group has the selective advantage of being more resistant to malaria (heterozygous) than those individuals who are homozygous for normal hemoglobin or for sickle-cell disease?
Multiple Choice
Assume a population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium with these genotypic frequencies: AA = 0.25, Aa = 0.50, and aa = 0.25. If you remove all the homozygous dominants and allow the remaining population to reproduce (again under Hardy-Weinberg conditions), what will be the frequency of homozygous dominants in the next generation?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sets of conditions is required for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
Multiple Choice
Consider a gene that exists in two allelic forms in a simple Mendelian dominant/recessive pair. In a large population of randomly breeding organisms, the frequency of a recessive allele is initially 0.3. There is no migration and no selection. Humans enter this ecosystem and selectively hunt individuals showing the dominant trait. When the gene frequency is reexamined at the end of the year, __________.
Textbook Question
In a population with two alleles, B and b, the allele frequency of b is 0.4. B is dominant to b. What is the frequency of individuals with the dominant phenotype if the population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? a. 0.16 b. 0.36 c. 0.48 d. 0.84
Textbook Question
Determine what is incorrect in the following statement: Red deer mutated their genes so that they could have larger antlers to compete for mates.
Textbook Question
In humans, albinism is caused by loss-of-function mutations in genes involved in the synthesis of melanin, the dark pigment in skin. Only people homozygous for a loss-of-function allele (genotype aa) have the albino phenotype. In Americans of northern European ancestry, albino individuals are present at a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 (or 0.0001). Assuming that genotypes are in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, what is the predicted frequency of Caucasians in the United States who carry a single allele for albinism?
Textbook Question
Sickle-cell disease is caused by a recessive allele. Roughly one out of every 400 African Americans (0.25%) is afflicted with sickle-cell disease. Use the Hardy-Weinberg equation to calculate the percentage of African Americans who are carriers of the sickle-cell allele. (Hint: q2 = 0.0025.)
