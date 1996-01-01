34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
34. Vascular Plant Transport Water Potential
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The movement of water and inorganic minerals is well explained by the _____, whereas the transport of organic nutrients is best explained by the _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pressure-flow hypothesis; cohesion-tension theory
B
cohesion-tension theory; pressure-flow hypothesis
C
starch-sugar hypothesis; K+ influx hypothesis
D
membrane invagination hypothesis; endosymbiont hypothesis