34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
High rates of transpiration during water stress conditions may result in the wilting and even death of plants. Several plants ____ water loss by ____ their stomata when the environment is unfavorable.
A
increase, opening
B
enhance, closing
C
decrease, opening
D
reduce, closing