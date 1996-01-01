12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
12. Meiosis Introduction to Meiosis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Meiosis is a process in which gametes are produced through two rounds of cell division which results in the production of _____ daughter cells that are _____.
Meiosis is a process in which gametes are produced through two rounds of cell division which results in the production of _____ daughter cells that are _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
identical; diploid
B
identical; haploid
C
non-identical; haploid
D
non-identical; diploid