23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hybrid zones are the locations where diverged intraspecific lineages cross-fertilize. What happens when the reproductive barriers in the hybrid zone weaken over time?
Hybrid zones are the locations where diverged intraspecific lineages cross-fertilize. What happens when the reproductive barriers in the hybrid zone weaken over time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the species will continue to diverge
B
hybrids are continuously produced
C
the two species will become one
D
the gene flow will be restricted