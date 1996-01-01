35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation
35. Soil Nitrogen Fixation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a mutualistic relationship between the legumes and Rhizobia, what will be the benefit gained by the legumes in exchange for carbohydrates and the protection they give to the Rhizobia?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rhizobia enhances water uptake
B
Rhizobia enhances soil drainage
C
Rhizobia gives usable nitrogen
D
Rhizobia protect the plant from extreme temperatures