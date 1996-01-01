35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation
35. Soil Nitrogen Fixation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes the process of assimilation in the nitrogen cycle?
A
It is a process that converts atmospheric nitrogen into ammonia, which is absorbed by organisms.
B
The ammonia is converted to nitrites and then to nitrates
C
Nitrates are converted into plant and animal protein, DNA, and RNA.
D
The conversion of nitrates to nitrogen gas.