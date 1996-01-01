16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
16. Regulation of Expression Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Continuous transcription of the operon's gene will take place
Continuous transcription of the operon's gene will take place
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
If repressor of an inducibale operon is mutated
B
If the repressor cannot bind to operator
C
By irreversible binding of the repressor to the promoter
D
If the repressor is mutated and cannot bind to the operator