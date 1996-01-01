5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
5. Cell Components Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A biologist was examining a cell under an electron microscope. He observed that the cell contained a nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. The cell under observation was probably:
A biologist was examining a cell under an electron microscope. He observed that the cell contained a nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. The cell under observation was probably:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A plant cell
B
An animal cell
C
A bacterial cell
D
A fungal cell