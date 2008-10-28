43. Endocrine System
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following statements is correct about the difference between endocrine and exocrine glands.
A
Exocrine glands synthesize hormones, while endocrine glands synthesize neurotransmitters.
B
Exocrine glands are ductless, while endocrine glands release their secretions into the ducts.
C
Exocrine glands release their secretions into the ducts, while endocrine glands release their secretions directly into the bloodstream.
D
Exocrine glands release nitrogenous wastes, while endocrine glands release hormones.