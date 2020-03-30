53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following statements regarding climate change:
1. The Arctic permafrost is melting due to climate change.
2. It results in an increase in biodiversity.
3. Climate change is responsible for the extreme cold spells and colder winters in the US and Europe.
Which of the above statements is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 and 3
B
2 and 3
C
1 only
D
2 only
E
1,2, and 3