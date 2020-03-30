53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
The proportion of dark-colored moths in Manchester was recorded at 98% in 1895, a significant increase from the initial frequency. By the middle of the 19th century, there had been a significant increase in the number of dark-colored moths. This phenomenon is known as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Industrial revolution
B
Industrial melanism
C
The green revolution
D
All of the above