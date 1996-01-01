52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following organism arrangements shows the correct order based on the energy transfer from the highest concentration to the lowest concentration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Grasses > Mice > Grasshoppers > Snake
B
Grasses > Grasshoppers > Mice > Snake
C
Mice > Grasses > Grasshoppers > Snake
D
Snake > Grasshoppers > Grasses > Mice