8. Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Along with chemiosmosis, what is the other main energy source to generate large amounts of ATP during oxidative phosphorylation?
A
The NADH from glycolysis process
B
The redox reaction from Electron Transport Chain
C
The pyruvate molecules
D
The redox reaction of pyruvate oxidation