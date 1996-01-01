44. Animal Reproduction
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
In order to create gametes, a __________ must go through the same number of _________ in both human men and females.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
germ cell; mitotic cell divisions
B
stem cell; meiotic cell divisions
C
germ cell; meiotic cell divisions
D
somatic cell; mitotic cell divisions