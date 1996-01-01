44. Animal Reproduction
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the menstrual cycle is false?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Menopause is when the menstrual cycle of the woman ceases
B
During the luteal phase, the follicle transforms into corpus luteum
C
Ovulation is when the ovum is released into the fallopian tube
D
The ovarian cycle refers to the cyclic growth and shedding of the endometrial lining